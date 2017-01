Breakfast With The Beatles – January 8, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Let It Be)

George – Maya Love

Paul – This One

John – Slippin’ And Sliddin’

The Beatles – I Should Have Known Better

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There (Bbc)

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus

Professor Moptop

Bill Clifton – Beatle Crazy

The Beatles – Cry For A Shadow (Anthology)

The Beatles – Money

David Bowie – Imagine

The Beatles – Lovely Rita

The Beatles – Two Of Us (Alternate Take)

9 AM

The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

Ringo – I Call Your Name

The Beatles – I’m A Loser

Paul – Queenie Eye (Live Tokyo)

Steve Earle – I’m Looking Through You

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Savoy Truffle

John – Cold Turkey

Elvis Presley – Hey Jude

The Beatles – A Taste Of Honey

The Beatles – Nowhere Man (Rock Band)

Paul – Letting Go

The Beatles – This Boy

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 8, 2017

PAUL McCARTNEY TRIBUTE – TUESDAY, 7:30 PM – ARCADA THEATRE, 105 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY & SATURDAY, 7 PM, SUNDAY, 1 PM – THE PALACE THEATRE, 564 WISCONSIN DELLS PARKWAY SOUTH, WISCONSIN DELLS, WISC

BRITISH INVASION NIGHT – SATURDAY – CHICAGO STAR BAR, 10139 S. HARLEM AVE, CHICAGO RIDGE – CANCER BENEFIT – BEATLES TRIBUTE – KALEIDOSCOPE EYES, 8 PM – ROLLING STONES TRIBUTE – HOT ROCKS, 9:30 PM – WHO TRIBUTE – WHO’S WHO, 11:30 PM

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL – 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PETER ASHER: A MUSICAL MEMOIR OF THE 60’S AND BEYOND, FEATURING THE MUSIC OF PETER & GORDON – SUNDAY, 7 PM – OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC, 4544 N. LINCOLN AVE

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

