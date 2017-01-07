Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, January 7th, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.
How To Fight Loneliness – Wilco
Alaska – Maggie Rogers
America – Simon and Garfunkel
(break)
I Ran – A Silent Film
Our House – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
No Other Way – Ray LaMontagne
Modern Girl – Sleater Kinney
7am
Every Little Thing He Does Is Magic – Shawn Colvin
Here In Spirit – Jim James
Cigarettes and Coffee – Otis Redding
(break)
Big Winter Jacket – Cayucas
Electric Feel – MGMT with Beck, Recorded Live at Martyrs 10.3.08
Eurotrash Girl – Cracker
Conrad – Sohn
I Want You – Kings of Leon
I Will Dare – The Replacements (ONXRT Volume 1)
(break)
Just Your Fool – Rolling Stones
Catch My Disease – Ben Lee
Naive Melody – Mysteries of Life