Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, January 7th, 2017]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

How To Fight Loneliness – Wilco

Alaska – Maggie Rogers

America – Simon and Garfunkel

(break)

I Ran – A Silent Film

Our House – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

No Other Way – Ray LaMontagne

Modern Girl – Sleater Kinney

7am

Every Little Thing He Does Is Magic – Shawn Colvin

Here In Spirit – Jim James

Cigarettes and Coffee – Otis Redding

(break)

Big Winter Jacket – Cayucas

Electric Feel – MGMT with Beck, Recorded Live at Martyrs 10.3.08

Eurotrash Girl – Cracker

Conrad – Sohn

I Want You – Kings of Leon

I Will Dare – The Replacements (ONXRT Volume 1)

(break)

Just Your Fool – Rolling Stones

Catch My Disease – Ben Lee

Naive Melody – Mysteries of Life

