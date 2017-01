One of the greatest days of the year is only a few months away.

Record Store Day!

The day celebrates local record stores and vinyl culture with special vinyl and CD releases issued by an array of artists.

The folks behind Record Store Day announced their 10th anniversary event.

Taking place on April 22nd this year, little details are known about the event. Still, it’ll be something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

