And The Winner Of The 2017 XRT Listener Poll Is ??????? Most Anticipated Albums

With the results of your voting for The 2016 Listener poll now revealed, it’s time to start thinking about the future. What will 2017 bring? So I grabbed my crystal ball off the top shelf of closet, dusted it off, and peered into the magical orb for my early predictions on what albums could make up Best Album category on the 2017 poll .

Beck-The much delayed follow-up to his Grammy winning Morning Phase was most recently expected in October, but was pushed back until sometime in 2017. There was no reason given for this most recent move, but it would seem the record has been finished for a while. Two songs expected to be on the album have been released as singles over the last two years, “Dreams and “Wow” and both were voted The Number One songs on the 2015 and ’16 polls. Reportedly, the as of yet, untitled album will be Beatles and Prince influenced. But if the singles are any indication of what the album holds, it has to be the number one contender for the 2017 Poll.

Arcade Fire-if past history mean’s anything, the Montreal band’s highly anticipated 2017 release should be a major contender. Their last two, “The Suburbs” and “Reflektor”, took the number one slots in 2010 and 2013. The new album doesn’t have a due date or title but band members have intimated it could be here as early as spring. Last October, new songs were debuted in a secret show in New Orleans. Whenever they decide to announce, expect it to be in a creative and cryptic way. In the meantime here’s their Bowie Tribute parade from last year in The Crescent City.

U2– Outside of R.E.M, no band has finished Number One on The XRT Listener Poll more times than U2. The Joshua Tree not only was number one in 1987, it was voted the top album of the decade! Now in the 30th Anniversary year of that record, U2 confirmed in a Christmas message that 2017 would see a follow up to Songs Of Innocence with Songs of Experience. As of last summer, Bono said they had 50 songs recorded that “in terms of lyrics is stronger than “War”, it has more clarity”. No date announced yet, but you may want to keep tabs on your phone content. For now we can celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Joshua Tree with this short tribute from the 25th!

The National– 2013’s Trouble Will Find Me and subsequent touring schedule put the band into festival headliner status and now in 2017 they are ready to follow up with new music. Band members have been involved in myriad projects like Matt Berninger’s El Vy side band and the Dessner Twins epic “Day Of The Dead” Grateful Dead tribute album, but this summer they reconvened in the studio. Berninger says the new record will be a departure with the songs being, “ much more like weird, mathy, electronic-y stuff” with the intent to not remake the last record. They have debuted some songs live including this song that features St. Vincent.

The Shins-This one we know we’ll have March 10th. “Heartworms “is the follow-up to their 2012 release that debuted at #3, was nominated for a Grammy and finished in the top ten on The Listener Poll. Heartworms is a return to the way The Shins did their early albums with James Mercer writing and self producing. “Name For You” is the first song and if it’s any indication, The Shins should be mentioned at the 2017 Listener Poll Party.