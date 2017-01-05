There’s A No Pants Subway Ride Taking Place In Chicago This Weekend

It’s going to be cold out this weekend, but you’ll still have an excuse not to put pants on if you’d like.

This Sunday, the 2017 No Pants Subway Ride will kick off the new year with participants dressing down to their skivvies to ride the L. The event begins with a meet up at Noon at 1210 W Arthur Ave (Loyola Red Line Parking Garage).

The event has a long history, starting in 2002 by New York City-based collective Improv Everywhere. More than 30 cities worldwide will participate in the infamous No Pants Subway Ride.

Check out some of the hilarious photos from last year’s event HERE.

