Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration Kicks Off at Graceland

By Robyn Collins

It takes more than one day to celebrate the birthday of The King. Festivities will kick off today, leading up to January 8, which would have been Elvis Presley’s 82nd birthday. And a whole weekend has been planned at Graceland to honor the rock and roll icon.

Events begin with a cake-cutting ceremony on the front lawn of his home at Graceland.

The Guest House at Graceland will host an auction for 164 pieces. Included in the auction are a gold and diamond lion head ring given to musician and guitarist Charlie Hodge, boxing gloves worn by Presley in the 1962 film Kid Galahad and personal clothing, explains his estate in a press release.

The Guest House hotel opened in October. The 450-room structure is part of a $137 million expansion that will also include an entertainment complex.

Elvis Presley was 42 when he died in 1977. Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of his death.