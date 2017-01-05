David Byrne Discusses What It Take For The Talking Heads To Reunite

Amidst all the reunions happening of late, one band has managed to evade the rumors. The Talking Heads.

While fans continue to ponder if the group will ever get back together, David Byrne shed some light on what it would take.

Speaking with The Creative Independent, Byrne pondered what a reunion would be like.

“A Talking Heads reunion might be incredibly successful for a specific generation, or maybe for many generations. It would make me a lot of money and get a lot of attention,” he said.

Byrne added,

“It would also probably be quite a number of steps backwards as far as being perceived as someone who does a lot of different things. For that reason, I feel like I have to sacrifice something, whether it’s money or name recognition or whatever, in order to be able to do a little bit more of what I’d want to do. In other words, you can’t have it all.”

Fans hoping for an imminent reunion may want to keep their fingers crossed.

