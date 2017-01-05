2016 XRT Listener Poll Results

Best Concert
5. The Cure at UIC Pavilion 6/10-6/11
4. Lollapalooza at Grant Park 7/28-8/2
3. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at United Center 8/28
2. Wilco & Twin Peaks at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park 8/21
1. Pearl Jam at Wrigley Field 8/20 & 8/22
Best Local Artist
5. Old Shoe
4. Michael McDermott
3. Mr. Blotto
2. Whitney
1. Twin Peaks
Best Venue
5. Chicago Theatre
4. Schubas
3. SPACE / Evanston
2. Lincoln Hall
1. Thalia Hall
Rookie Of The Year
5. Joseph
4. Barns Courtney
3. Twin Peaks
2. Whitney
1. The Record Company
Best Song
10. The Strumbellas – “Spirits”
9. Band Of Horses – “Casual Party”
8. Cage The Elephant – “Trouble”
7. The Lumineers – “Cleopatra”
6. The Record Company – “Rita Mae Young”
5. The Avett Brothers – “Ain’t No Man”
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Dark Necessities”
3. David Bowie – “Lazarus”
2. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “S.O.B.”
T-1. The Record Company – “Off The Ground”
T-1. Beck – “Wow”
Best Album
T-10. Band Of Horses – Why Are You OK
T-10. The Head and the Heart – Signs Of Light
9. Green Day – Revolution Radio
8. Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty
7. Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
6. The Lumineers – Cleopatra
5. The Record Company – Give It Back To You
4. The Rolling Stones – Blue and Lonesome
3. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
2. Wilco – Schmilco
1. David Bowie – Blackstar