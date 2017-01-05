2016 XRT Listener Poll Results

Best Concert

5. The Cure at UIC Pavilion 6/10-6/11

4. Lollapalooza at Grant Park 7/28-8/2

3. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at United Center 8/28

2. Wilco & Twin Peaks at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park 8/21

1. Pearl Jam at Wrigley Field 8/20 & 8/22

Best Local Artist

5. Old Shoe

4. Michael McDermott

3. Mr. Blotto

2. Whitney

1. Twin Peaks

Best Venue

5. Chicago Theatre

4. Schubas

3. SPACE / Evanston

2. Lincoln Hall

1. Thalia Hall

Rookie Of The Year

5. Joseph

4. Barns Courtney

3. Twin Peaks

2. Whitney

1. The Record Company

Best Song

10. The Strumbellas – “Spirits”

9. Band Of Horses – “Casual Party”

8. Cage The Elephant – “Trouble”

7. The Lumineers – “Cleopatra”

6. The Record Company – “Rita Mae Young”

5. The Avett Brothers – “Ain’t No Man”

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Dark Necessities”

3. David Bowie – “Lazarus”

2. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “S.O.B.”

T-1. The Record Company – “Off The Ground”

T-1. Beck – “Wow”

Best Album

T-10. Band Of Horses – Why Are You OK

T-10. The Head and the Heart – Signs Of Light

9. Green Day – Revolution Radio

8. Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

7. Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway

6. The Lumineers – Cleopatra

5. The Record Company – Give It Back To You

4. The Rolling Stones – Blue and Lonesome

3. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

2. Wilco – Schmilco

1. David Bowie – Blackstar

