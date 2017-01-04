ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Revisit My Favorite Interview Of 2016 With Iggy Pop & Josh Homme

January 4, 2017 12:49 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Chicago Theater, Iggy Pop, Josh Homme

This week XRT will spend a lot of time looking back at The Best of 2016. The results of The Listener Poll will be revealed Thursday Night and the next day our Friday Feature will be devoted to the results as well.

One of my favorite records of 2016 was Iggy Pop’s “Post Pop Depression”, his collaboration with Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme. The record sought to recapture the sound and vibe of Iggy’s 70’s work with Davie Bowie. It succeeded!

I had the thrill of actually talking to both Iggy and Josh about their album, as well as the tour that brought them to Chicago Theatre for what proved to be one of the best concerts of 2016.

I thought this might be a good time to revisit the interview here in case you missed it when it was first posted.

It’s been hinted this will be Iggy’s last album. Hopefully not, but that possibility makes this interview more than just a relaxed chat.

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live