Revisit My Favorite Interview Of 2016 With Iggy Pop & Josh Homme

This week XRT will spend a lot of time looking back at The Best of 2016. The results of The Listener Poll will be revealed Thursday Night and the next day our Friday Feature will be devoted to the results as well.

One of my favorite records of 2016 was Iggy Pop’s “Post Pop Depression”, his collaboration with Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme. The record sought to recapture the sound and vibe of Iggy’s 70’s work with Davie Bowie. It succeeded!

I had the thrill of actually talking to both Iggy and Josh about their album, as well as the tour that brought them to Chicago Theatre for what proved to be one of the best concerts of 2016.

I thought this might be a good time to revisit the interview here in case you missed it when it was first posted.

It’s been hinted this will be Iggy’s last album. Hopefully not, but that possibility makes this interview more than just a relaxed chat.