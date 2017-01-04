Local Anesthetic Playlist For Jan. 1, 2017

The first Local Anesthetic of 2017 featured some new and new-ish Chicago music plus a mid-80’s classic. Brand new sides included the first track from Strange Lovelies debut long player due later this month. Our new-ish track was from the year-old Party Music for the Sad Kids by Harvey Fox. They’ve also got their new Live at Elbo Room EP to check out. We heard Pink Beam‘s Big Vacation, Arbor Creek‘s Listen, The Addisons “Standing Outside your Door” and Mutts “Neighbors” (see cool video of that below). Our blast from the past was Naked Raygun‘s “Rat Patrol” off of 1985’s Throb Throb. Raygun and Deals Gone Bad team up for the Sean McKeough Memorial Benefit at Concord Music Hall this Friday. More new Chicago music on this Sunday night’s Anesthetic along woith a complete rundown of the results of the Local Artist category from the WXRT 2016 Listener Poll.
- Local Anesthetic Playlist – January 1, 2017:
- Strange Lovelies “Say Okay”
- Harvey Fox “Suntitled”
- Pink Beam “Michael”
- Arbor Creek “Night Owl”
- Naked Raygun “Rat Patrol”
- The Addisons “Standing Outside Your Door”
- Mutts “Neighbors”
Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic
Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook