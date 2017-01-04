Foo Fighters To Record New Album In 2017

The upside? Foo Fighters will have new music on the way sooner rather than later. The downside? They probably won’t be playing many shows in North America this year.

The Foo Fighters first North American show of 2017 was recently announced as they will headline BottleRock Napa Valley Festival in California this summer.

Dave Graham, CEO of Latitude 38, the company that puts on BottleRock, spoke with the Napa Valley Register and spilled the beans on the Foo Fighters 2017 plans.

“The Foo Fighters are in the studio all next year recording a new album and BottleRock may be their only show in 2017 in North America,” Graham said.

The Foo Fighters last released an album in 2014 with their record Sonic Highways.

