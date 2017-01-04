Cubs Trophy Tour Coming To Naperville, Freeport & Rockford

Happy New Year to the residents of Naperville, Freeport and Rockford!

The Cubs’ Championship Trophy Tour will be making its way to you this weekend!

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the beautiful trophy yet, make sure to get to one of these locations:

Saturday, January 7, Naperville City Hall, 400 S. Eagle St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, Freeport, Illinois, Masonic Temple, 305 W. Stephenson Street, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, Rockford, Illinois, Rockford IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves, BMO Harris Bank Center main concourse, 300 Elm St., 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Can’t make it to one of these spots? Find out more locations it’ll be at HERE.

