ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Bon Iver Cancels European Tour

The dates were canceled due to "personal reasons." January 4, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Bon Iver

By Robyn Collins

Bon Iver has canceled a run of European tour dates scheduled to being later this month in France.

Related: Frank Ocean, Arcade Fire, Solange to Headline Primavera Sound

Principal Justin Vernon has also canceled an appearance on the NPR program A Prairie Home Companion slated for January 14th.

The group cited “personal reasons” in a tweet from their official account.

It remains to be seen if Bon Iver will be able to perform at their recently announced 2017 Coachella date.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live