You could say The Killers kicked off 2017 better than anyone else. Why’s that? They got to perform with PAUL MCCARTNEY!

The Killers were performing at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts thrown by Russian billionaire and Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich when Paul McCartney surprised the audience by joining the band on stage.

Check out the video The Killers posted above performing “Helter Sketer”.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram