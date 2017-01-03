ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Paul McCartney Joins The Killers for New Year’s Eve Performance

January 3, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Paul McCartney, The Killers

By E.J. Judge

When you’re a Russian billionaire, you can make a lot of things happen.

Related: Paul McCartney Completes #MannequinChallenge

Roman Abramovich is a Russian billionaire businessman, investor, and politician and threw a private New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts, according to Rolling Stone. His bankroll was able to secure The Killers to perform and frontman Brandon Flowers was joined by Paul McCartney for a performance of “Helter Skelter.”

Check out the video below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live