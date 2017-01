New year, new job?

You’re in luck! The World Series champs (had to say it again!) are hiring!

The Chicago Cubs are looking to hire interns, part-time employees, and full-time positions.

There are over 20 positions listed on their website, including a staff accountant, motion graphics designer, media relations intern, and seasonal game and event set-up crew.

Check out the full job board HERE.

Good luck!

