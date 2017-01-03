Blues Breakers Playlist 1/2/17

See that? I got the year right on the date! If you weren’t listening to Blues Breakers last night there might have been something really great that was playing when you got out of the car and you missed the title. Well, it’s here.

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers

January 2, 2017

Buddy Guy is Artist of the Week

BEST DAMN FOOL – BUDDY GUY – SKIN DEEP Still some tickets at buddyguy.com.

I DON’T KNOW WHY – BIG BILL MORGANFIELD – BLOOD STAINS ON THE WALL

A GOOD LEAVING ALONE – EDDY “THE CHIEF” CLEARWATER – WEST SIDE STRUT We will have Eddy as our Artist of the Week next Monday in honor of his birthday coming up on Tuesday of next week. Eddy will be celebrating with a show at S.P.A.C.E. this Friday.

SHOW ME – RONNIE BAKER BROOKS – TIMES HAVE CHANGED

DJ PLAY MY BLUES – BUDDY GUY – CAN’T QUIT THE BLUES

A DAY IN A LIFE OF THE BLUES – GUY KING – Guy and his band open for Buddy Guy at Legends this Saturday.

TROUBLE MAN – BUDDY GUY – FEELS LIKE RAIN

BARRELHOUSE WOMAN – BARRELHOUSE CHUCK – PRESCRIPTION FOR THE BLUES One week from tonight there will be a tribute to Barrelhouse Chuck who died December 12 at the age of 58. The concert will feature Mud Morganfield, Erwin Helfer, Billy Flynn, Bob Stroger, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith, Nick and Kate Moss, Gerry Hundt, & many more special guests including, just added, John Primer and Billy Boy Arnold. That’s Monday, January 9.

NOWHERE TO GO, NOTHING TO LOSE – THE KINSEY REPORT – MIDNIGHT DRIVE The Kinseys appear tomorrow night at FitzGerald’s.

DONE GOT OLD – BUDDY GUY – SWEET TEA

NOBODY UNDERSTANDS ME BUT MY GUITAR – BUDDY GUY –

Next week’s Artist Of The Week will be Eddy Clearwater