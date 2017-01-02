ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Jazz Transfusion Playlist January 1,2017

January 2, 2017 5:46 PM By Barry Winograd

song-artist
Finding And Believing-Pat Metheny
Just Music-Marbin
Red Baron-The Swiss Youth Jazz Orchestra
34th N Lex-Randy Brecker
Good Day Sunshine-John Daversa
Nothing But Net-Victor Bailey
Cantaloupe Island-Steve Wiest
Bud And Bird-Gil Evans
Counter Change-Chris Rogers
Common Ground-Zach Brock
And Suddenly You Know-Jacob Christoffersen
Compared To What-Dee Dee Bridgewater
View-Tom Harrell
Hold ‘Em Joe-Sonny Rollins
Long Ago And Far Away-Clay Giberson
The Touch Of Your Lips-Bill Evans
Double Rainbow-Mark Colby

