Jazz Transfusion Playlist January 1,2017

song-artist

Finding And Believing-Pat Metheny

Just Music-Marbin

Red Baron-The Swiss Youth Jazz Orchestra

34th N Lex-Randy Brecker

Good Day Sunshine-John Daversa

Nothing But Net-Victor Bailey

Cantaloupe Island-Steve Wiest

Bud And Bird-Gil Evans

Counter Change-Chris Rogers

Common Ground-Zach Brock

And Suddenly You Know-Jacob Christoffersen

Compared To What-Dee Dee Bridgewater

View-Tom Harrell

Hold ‘Em Joe-Sonny Rollins

Long Ago And Far Away-Clay Giberson

The Touch Of Your Lips-Bill Evans

Double Rainbow-Mark Colby