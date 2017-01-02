Buddy Guy – Artist Of The Week On Blues Breakers Tonight

Hear a preview from the first new Ronnie Baker Brooks in ten years, new Big Bill Morganfield, some blues acts performing in town this week and a bunch of Buddy Guy tonight on Blues Breakers at 9pm. Buddy plays 16 shows at his downtown Chicago club beginning this Thursday, so we celebrate that tonight. (Tickets are still available for some of those shows at BuddyGuy.com.) Also, Buddy visited us on Blues Breakers this past month and we had a long and personal conversation that you can listen to here: http://ow.ly/rrq6307C2Fo. Finally, it’s Buduary in Chicago!