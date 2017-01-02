ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Buddy Guy – Artist Of The Week On Blues Breakers Tonight

January 2, 2017 10:02 AM By Tom Marker

Hear a preview from the first new Ronnie Baker Brooks in ten years, new Big Bill Morganfield, some blues acts performing in town this week and a bunch of Buddy Guy tonight on Blues Breakers at 9pm. Buddy plays 16 shows at his downtown Chicago club beginning this Thursday, so we celebrate that tonight. (Tickets are still available for some of those shows at BuddyGuy.com.) Also, Buddy visited us on Blues Breakers this past month and we had a long and personal conversation that you can listen to here: http://ow.ly/rrq6307C2Fo. Finally, it’s Buduary in Chicago!

 

 

More from Tom Marker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live