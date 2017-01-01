Saturday Morning Flashback: 1976 [Playlist]

On the final day of 2016, we took a break from reflecting on the last 12 months and went back 40 years, when XRT was finally on the air 24 hours every day. There were a few other notable events, like a presidential election, “Hizzoner” the first Mayor Daley died, it was an Olympic year, etc., but countless Chicago area music fans recall the fact that in 1976 they no longer had to wake up to the obnoxious crowing rooster that opened the Spanish morning program!
This Week’s Playlist: 1976
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Dance on a Volcano – Genesis
- That’ll be the Day – Linda Ronstadt
- Long May You Run – Stills / Young Band
- Lido Shuffle – Boz Scaggs
- Brother John – Wild Tchoupitoulas
- The Pretender – Jackson Browne
- Step Right Up – Tom Waits
- I Wish – Stevie Wonder
- Running Back – Thin Lizzy
- Crazy on You – Heart
- 9 am
- Let’s Stick Together – Bryan Ferry
- Takin’ It to the Streets – The Doobie Brothers
- Hot Stuff – The Rolling Stones
- Everything You Did – Steely Dan
- Show Me the Way (live) – Peter Frampton
- Knockin’ Myself Out – Bonnie Koloc
- Victim of Love – Eagles
- Cry Tough – Nils Lofgren
- Rockin’ Me – The Steve Miller Band
- 10 am
- TVC15 – David Bowie
- American Girl – Tom Petty
- Cocaine – J. J. Cale
- Trenchtown Rock (live) – Bob Marley & the Wailers
- Don’t Fear the Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Mohammed’s Radio – Warren Zevon
- Heat Treatment – Graham Parker
- Katmandu (live) – Bob Seger
- Don’t Touch Me There – The Tubes
- 11 am
- Rubberband Man – The Spinners
- Rip Her to Shreds – Luke Bloom
- It’s Only Love – ZZ Top
- Bicentennial – Loudon Wainwright III
- Blue Wind – Jeff Beck
- Love of the Common Man – Todd Rundgren
- Book of Rules – The Heptones
- Let ‘em In – Paul McCartney & Wings
- I Wanna be Your Boyfriend – The Ramones
- Tightrope – Thin Lizzy
- Lazy Ways – 10cc
