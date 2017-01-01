Saturday Morning Flashback: 1976 [Playlist]

On the final day of 2016, we took a break from reflecting on the last 12 months and went back 40 years, when XRT was finally on the air 24 hours every day. There were a few other notable events, like a presidential election, “Hizzoner” the first Mayor Daley died, it was an Olympic year, etc., but countless Chicago area music fans recall the fact that in 1976 they no longer had to wake up to the obnoxious crowing rooster that opened the Spanish morning program!

January 7 – 1994

January 14 – 1978

January 21 – 1968

This Week’s Playlist: 1976