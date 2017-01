Breakfast With The Beatles – January 1, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Love Me Do

Paul – Valentine’s Day

Dandelion Wine – I’m Looking Through You

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood

George – Awaiting On You All

Paul – Magneto And Titanium Man

Smithereens – I Want To Tell You

The Beatles – You’re Gonna Lose That Girl

Paul & George Michael – Heal The Pain

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Martha My Dear

Ringo – Golden Blunders

The Beatles – I Got To Find My Baby (Bbc)

The Beatles – I Call Your Name

John – Dizzy Miss Lizzy (Toronto)

9 AM

The Beatles – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

The Beatles – I’m So Tired (Take 14)

John – Steel And Glass

Greg Lake – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

The Beatles – Come Together/Dear Prudence (Love)

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever

Britt Daniel – I Me Mine (George Fest)

George – Ding Dong Ding Dong

The Beatles – Only A Northern Song

Paul & Stevie Wonder – Ebony And Ivory

The Beatles – Rock And Roll Music

John – Instant Karma

The Beatles – Revolution

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JANUARY 1, 2017

BEATLERAMA – WEDNESDAY, 8 PM – DOUBLE DOOR, 1551 N. DAMEN

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN – 21+

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – RAUE CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 26 N. WILLIAMS, CRYSTAL LAKE

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

