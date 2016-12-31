Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, December 31st]

Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

“These Days” – Nico

“All The Pretty Girls” – Kaleo

“Rococo” – Arcade Fire

(break)

“Go Tell It On The Mountain” – Blind Boys of Alabama

“Sex On Fire” – James Morrison

“New Year’s Day” – Turin Brakes

7 AM

“New Years Eve Party” – George Thorogood

“On Hold” – The XX

“Oh, Lonesome Me” – Neil Young

(break)

“Coming In From The Cold” – Bob Marley

“Chocolate” – Snow Patrol (ONXRT 10)

“All Yr Songs” – Diamond Rings

“What Are You Doing New Years Eve” – The Head and the Heart

“Ain’t Nothing Wrong With That” – The Marcus King Band

“Walt Whitman’s Niece” – Billy Bragg & Wilco

“Auld Lang Syne” – Andrew Bird

(break)

“I’ll Be Around” – The Growlers

“The Weight” – Aretha Franklin

“Dancing at the Blue Lagoon” – Cayucas

