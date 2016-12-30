New Dan Auerbach Solo Album Coming in 2017

By Radio.com Staff

One half of The Black Keys is at it again. Dan Auerbach revealed he’s planning to release his second solo album this spring. Auerbach invited Rolling Stone in as part of a listening party where he played the album for those that contributed to it; a collection of musicians who’ve played with names like Johnny Cash, Elvis.

A lover of old school recording techniques, Auerbach enjoys surrounding himself with industry greats and making albums they way they did back in the day. The new solo album is “a whole history of everything I love about music,” he says. Auerbach says he wrote 60 songs before narrowing it down to those that would make the album. No word yet on a title or exact release date.

Auerbach also hinted he’ll likely head out on tour to promote the album.