Bowie, Frey and The Boss

Lin Brehmer counted 25 artists XRT has played over the years who died in 2016. A stunning number that called for us to devote our Friday Feature to the artists we’ve lost in the last 12 months.

It started early in the year with the January deaths of David Bowie and Glenn Frey within a week of each other. At the very same time Bruce Springsteen launched his River Tour and along with the beginning to end performance of that album, Bruce found time to pay tribute to both artists.

On opening night in Pittsburgh, Bruce talked about how Bowie was an early supporter of his music and that David even covered a few of his songs. The Boss and The E Street Band repaid the favor by ripping into this explosive version of Rebel Rebel.

Three nights later, during the second night of the tour here in Chicago at United Center and just one day after Glenn Frey’s passing, Bruce took to the stage for what seemed like an impromptu acoustic version of Take It Easy, where he found a feeling in that song that we maybe missed for all these years.