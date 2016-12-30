ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Bowie, Frey and The Boss

December 30, 2016 12:11 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Bruce Spring & the E Street, David Bowie, Glenn Frey Band

Lin Brehmer counted 25 artists XRT has played over the years who died in 2016.  A stunning number that called for us to devote our Friday Feature to the artists we’ve lost in the last 12 months.

It started early in the year with the January deaths of  David Bowie and Glenn Frey within a week of each other. At the very same time Bruce Springsteen launched his River Tour and along with the beginning to end performance of that album, Bruce found time to pay tribute to both artists.

On opening night in Pittsburgh, Bruce talked about how Bowie was an early supporter of his music and that David even covered a few of his songs. The Boss and The E Street Band repaid the favor by ripping into this explosive version of  Rebel Rebel.

Three nights later, during the second night of the tour here in Chicago at United Center and just one day after Glenn Frey’s passing, Bruce took to the stage for what seemed like an impromptu acoustic version of Take It Easy, where he found a feeling in that song that we maybe missed for all these years.

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live