People Who Died and Patti Smith

This week’s Friday Feature will be a day of music from the artists we lost in 2016. It’s unfortunate we have enough artists who died to fill out a Friday Feature, but such is life. So we’ll celebrate them, their music and how they enriched our lives.

Also this Friday marks the 70th birthday of Patti Smith and she is very much alive. Patti is in Chicago this weekend to for a pair of XRT Shows. Her Birthday Show featuring a performance of her debut album Horses is Friday at The Riv and Saturday she’ll ring in 2017 at a New Year’s Eve show at Park West.

So let’s celebrate Patti’s Birthday with a celebration of what we’ll do on our Friday Feature. Watch Patti’s version of Jim Carroll’s “People Who Died” and honor those who have passed with the people power of rock n’ roll.