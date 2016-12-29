Florence + The Machine, Ryan Adams, Bon Iver – New Noise at Nine. Thursday December 29, 2016

What a year 2016’s been for music! Not dwelling on the total gut-punch with the deaths of David Bowie, Prince, The Eagles Glenn Frey, to name three of the (way too) many, 2016 gave us incredible new music. We played a whole bunch on the final New Noise at Nine of the year. The whole playlist is below. I always want to know what you’re digging. What tunes really did it for you this year? Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, or Insta and let me know. My handle for all three of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Thanks for all of your support and letting us know you’re digging what we’re doing on New Noise at Nine. Here’s to a peaceful and healthy 2017!

Your pal

-Ryan A.

Florence + The Machine – “Stand By Me“

Son Volt – “Back Against The Wall” *Son Volt swings back through town on April 1 (no April Foolin’!) for an XRT Show at Thalia Hall.

Angel Olsen – “Give It Up”

Bon Iver – “8 (Circle)”

Blind Pilot – “Packed Powder”

Jagwar Ma – “Give Me A Reason”

Eliot Sumner – “After Dark”

LP – “Lost On You”

Sohn – “Conrad”

Ryan Adams – “Do You Still Love Me”

Rolling Stones – “Just Your Fool”

Mike Doughty – “I Can’t Believe I Found You In That Town” *Catch Mike Doughty’s XRT Show at Lincoln Hall on February 18.

Muddy Magnolias – “Brother, What Happened”

Elbow – “Magnificent (She Says)”