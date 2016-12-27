Princess Carrie

Carrie Fisher created an archetype. As Princess Leia, she transformed the ‘sci-fi damsel in distress’ into blaster-toting, tough-talking, rebel-leading Jedi royalty. A woman as intergalactic power figure was new to the genre. This outer space woman warrior-leader archetype would be followed by Ridley in the Alien series, Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager and many others.

We first saw Carrie as a provocative teen propositioning Warren Beatty in the film, Shampoo. Her other film roles and celebrated career as a writer earned plaudits and respect, but her role in one of the most revered franchises in movie history remains as iconic as anything in popular culture. She will always be Princess Leia, the character who brought a new hope to the rebels. I’ve always liked the sound of that. Carrie Fisher died today at the age of 60.

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)