ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Princess Carrie

December 27, 2016 12:54 PM By Lin Brehmer
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia, Star Wars

Carrie Fisher created an archetype. As Princess Leia, she transformed the ‘sci-fi damsel in distress’ into blaster-toting, tough-talking, rebel-leading Jedi royalty. A woman as intergalactic power figure was new to the genre. This outer space woman warrior-leader archetype would be followed by Ridley in the Alien series, Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager and many others.
We first saw Carrie as a provocative teen propositioning Warren Beatty in the film, Shampoo. Her other film roles and celebrated career as a writer earned plaudits and respect, but her role in one of the most revered franchises in movie history remains as iconic as anything in popular culture. She will always be Princess Leia, the character who brought a new hope to the rebels. I’ve always liked the sound of that. Carrie Fisher died today at the age of 60.
(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

More from Lin Brehmer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live