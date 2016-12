Breakfast With The Beatles – December 25, 2016

8 AM

The Beatles – Christmas Time Is Here Again (Long Version)

Newcastle Road – Christmas With The Beatles

Paul – Wonderful Christmastime

Ringo – Blue Christmas

Abbey Road Xmas Ensemble – Merry Christmas Everyone

The Beatles – Beatles Christmas Record 1963

The Beatles– All You Need Is Love

The Fab Four – The Little Drummer Boy

California Guitar Trio – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

Professor Moptop

Christine Hunter – Santa Bring Me Ringo

The Beatles –Your Mother Should Know

Mae West – With Love From Me To You

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Past Masters)

Beatmas – Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

Paul – The Christmas Song

9 AM

The Beatles –The Word

The Fab Four – Away In The Manger

George – Love Comes To Everyone

Patty Surbey & The Canadian Vip’s – I Want A Beatle For Cmas

The Beatles – A Saturday Club Christmas

Lonely Hearts Club Band – Rocking Around The Christmas Tree

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Beatles Christmas Record 1968

The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine

Jimmy Fallon & Paul – Wonderful Christmastime

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Danny Donuts – Santa Claus Is Groovin’ Through Town

The Beatles –The Long And Winding Road

John – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)/Give Peace A Chance

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – DECEMBER 25, 2016

HE SIGNAL: A DOO WOP RHAPSODY” :THE STORY OF VEE JAY RECORDS (THE LABEL THAT FIRST RELEASED THE BEATLES IN USA) – THURSDAY, 7 PM – THEATER AT THE CENTER, MUNSTER, IND

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN

NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, DINNER 6:30 PM, MUSIC 7:30 – NEW YEARS EVE EARLY – GREEN BAY DISTILLERY, 835 MIKE McCARTHY WAY, ASHWAUBENON (GREEN BAY), WISC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, NEW YEARS EVE, 9 PM – GRAND VICTORIA CASINO, 250 S. GROVE AVE, ELGIN – 21+

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, NEW YEARS EVE PARTY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM – CALL FOR RESERVATIONS – 630-871-2991 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, NEW YEARS EVE PARTY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCFH 31, 2017

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM