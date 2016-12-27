2 Minute Drill: No Warmth Without Some Coal [Listen]

Bears fans have gotten a huge lump of coal from their team this season, and the Christmas Eve game against Washington was no exception. Matt Barkley gifted the Washington defense five interceptions as the Bears were trounced for a final time this season in front of the home crowd at Soldier Field, 41-21. At this point, the Bears finale this weekend in Minnesota serves less as an exercise in compiling a record of 4-12, but more an audition for next season to help the front office figure out what positions need to be addressed heading into April’s draft.

