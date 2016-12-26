U2 Post Christmas Message. Tease 2017 Tour and Album.

U2 fans found an expected Christmas stocking stuffer from the band yesterday with the band dropping a video message. Appearing in front of a decorated tree, Bono talks about a 30th year Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour as well as the impending release of Songs Of Experience, the follow up to their 2014 release. There also has been speculation and rumor that along with stadium shows, the band may play summer festivals. Could be wishful thinking, but could June bring us Bono-Roo? Stay tuned.

In the meantime check out more info and the message via our friends at Consequence Of Sound.

Report: U2 to embark on Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, headline Bonnaroo 2017