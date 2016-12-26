ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

U2 Post Christmas Message. Tease 2017 Tour and Album.

December 26, 2016 12:58 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: U2

U2 fans found an expected Christmas stocking stuffer from the band yesterday with the band dropping a video message. Appearing in front of a decorated tree,  Bono talks about a 30th year Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour as well as the impending release of Songs Of Experience, the follow up to their 2014 release. There also has been speculation and rumor that along with stadium shows, the band may play summer festivals. Could be wishful thinking, but could June bring us Bono-Roo? Stay tuned.

In the meantime check out more info and the message via our friends at Consequence Of Sound.

Report: U2 to embark on Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, headline Bonnaroo 2017

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live