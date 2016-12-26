THE BIG BEAT Shares the “Second Best of 2016”

If you’re a music junkie, you know that trying to compress the year’s best music into two hours is next to impossible, so we’ve come up with a solution on THE BIG BEAT. We do the “best of” shows over two weeks. Next week (Jan. 2) will be the proper “best of” show, and the list below is the “second best of 2016.” These tracks are no slouches either… Dig in, and be sure to make some time for us next week.

10pm

Yeasayer – “Silly Me” (Mute)

Wild Nothing – “To Know You” (Captured Tracks)

RÜFÜS DU SOUL – “You Were Right” (Foreign Family Collective)

(break)

PJ Harvey – “The Community of Hope” (Vagrant)

Francis and the Lights – “Friends (feat. Bon Iver)” (Francis and the Lights Music)

Operators – “Cold Light” (Last Gang)

Preoccupations – “Anxiety” (Jagjaguwar)

Teleman – “Dusseldorf” (Moshi Moshi)

CHVRCHES – “Clearest Blue (Gryffin Remix)” (Glassnote)

American Football – “Desire Gets in the Way” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Sleaford Mods – “TCR” (Rough Trade)

Tycho – “Horizon” (Ghostly International)

Warpaint – “New Song” (Rough Trade)

Modern Baseball – “Apple Cider I Don’t Mind” (Run For Cover)

11pm

Baroness – “Shock Me” (Abraxan Hymns)

DJ Shadow – “Nobody Speak (feat. Run The Jewels)” (Mass Appeal)

Frightened Rabbit – “Get Out” (Canvasback)

(break)

White Lung – “Below” (Domino)

Jai Wolf – “Indian Summer” (Mom + Pop)

Bon Iver – “22 (OVER S∞∞N)” (Jagjaguwar)

Parquet Courts – “Outside” (Rough Trade)

Aphex Twin – “CIRKLON3” (Warp)

Sneaks – “True Killer” (Merge)

ANOHNI – “4 Degrees” (Secretly Canadian)

(break)

Kyle Craft – “Before the Wall” (Sub Pop)

DMA’s – “Too Soon” (Mom + Pop)

James Blake – “Radio Silence” (Republic)

Nada Surf – “Cold to See Clear” (Barsuk)