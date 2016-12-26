ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Jazz Transfusion Playlist 12-25-16

December 26, 2016 4:50 PM By Barry Winograd

song-artist
The Fine Line-John McLaughlin
Agent Cooper-Jazz Kamikaze
La Presa-Band Of Other Brothers
Ritual-Chick Corea Electric Band
Funky Fareed-Spare Parts
M Trane-The Headhunters
Thieves-The Unknown New
Sister Sanctified-Stanley Turrentine
Alliance-Will Bonness
The Phoenix-Jazz Bonez
Secret Love-Eric Alexander
Hanukkah Swingin’ Holiday/Pour The Oil-Kenny Ellis
Journey To The East,Part 1-John Moulder
Gingerbread Boy-Miles Davis
Ecaroh-Jeff Libman
What Are You Doing New Years Eve?-Joe Williams

More from Barry Winograd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live