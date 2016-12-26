ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Houndmouth Studio X Text to Win 

December 26, 2016 12:01 AM

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Houndmouth in a Studio X Performance at a secret location on Saturday, December 31st. Must be 21+ to enter to win!

Here’s how you can win. Listen to XRT to get the keyword. Once you find it, text it to 59393.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the contest keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com. Must be 21 or older.

Click here for official rules
 

