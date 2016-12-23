The Christmas Club Playlist: Did You Hear What I Heard?

To say this year’s Christmas Club with Johnny and Andy featured some deep holiday tracks would be a total understatement. I figured we’d post the playlist of last night’s show so you can devote your own life to tracking them down. Merry Christmas!
The Wailers-Christmas Is Here (Sound The Trumpets)
Lord Kitchenor-Christmas Greetings
Andy Claus (w/Snowy Slopes) Santa Is My Cousin
Robin Sisters-Chimney Top Twist
Joanie Sommers-The Peppermint Engineer
Tommy Roe w/Curt Boettcher-It’s Now Winter’s Day
The Poets-Merry Christmas Baby
Bobby Goldsboro-Look Aorund You (It’s Christmas)
The Wailers-Christmas Spirit??
Joseph Washington Jr.-Jesus’s Birthday
Joseph Washington Jr. Shopping
Los Granadians-Adeste Fideles
Roma Di Luna-Nutcracker Winterlude
Douglas Reedy-Deck The Halls
Rita Moss-Jingle Bells
Urbie Green and His All Stars-Jingle Bells
Chet Baker Quartet-Winter Wonderland
Don Patterson w/ Pat Martino- Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Chuck Berry- Christmas
King Coleman-Blue Gray Christmas
Jesse May Hemphill-Merry Christmas Pretty Baby
Memphis Sounds Orchestra-Winter Wonderland