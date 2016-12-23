The Christmas Club Playlist: Did You Hear What I Heard?

To say this year’s Christmas Club with Johnny and Andy featured some deep holiday tracks would be a total understatement. I figured we’d post the playlist of last night’s show so you can devote your own life to tracking them down. Merry Christmas!

The Wailers-Christmas Is Here (Sound The Trumpets)

Lord Kitchenor-Christmas Greetings

Andy Claus (w/Snowy Slopes) Santa Is My Cousin

Robin Sisters-Chimney Top Twist

Joanie Sommers-The Peppermint Engineer

Tommy Roe w/Curt Boettcher-It’s Now Winter’s Day

The Poets-Merry Christmas Baby

Bobby Goldsboro-Look Aorund You (It’s Christmas)

The Wailers-Christmas Spirit??

Joseph Washington Jr.-Jesus’s Birthday

Joseph Washington Jr. Shopping

Los Granadians-Adeste Fideles

Roma Di Luna-Nutcracker Winterlude

Douglas Reedy-Deck The Halls

Rita Moss-Jingle Bells

Urbie Green and His All Stars-Jingle Bells

Chet Baker Quartet-Winter Wonderland

Don Patterson w/ Pat Martino- Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Chuck Berry- Christmas

King Coleman-Blue Gray Christmas

Jesse May Hemphill-Merry Christmas Pretty Baby

Memphis Sounds Orchestra-Winter Wonderland