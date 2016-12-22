Lin Brehmer’s 5 Favorite Christmas Songs

Favorites? The list is fluid. As changeable as the seasons. This year I’m clear on my top five. I even managed to play 4 of the 5 on the morning show.

Music for Christmas wrapping.

Mike Doughty- I Hear the Bells. From the landmark album, Haughty Melodic. Not a carol but it includes a bit of a carol.

Joni Mitchell-River. Aching. Poignant. Covered by Sarah McLachlan, Beth Orton, and Rachel Yamagata among others. How about we start giving Joni Mitchell

some of the respect she deserves?

Big John Greer-We Wanna See Santa Do the Mambo. From a Rhino Records collection Hipster’s Holiday. Original release date of the song was 1954. Oh but you

do want to see Santa do the mambo. Trust me.

Esquivel-Jingle Bells. Merry Christmas from the Space Age Bachelor Pad, indeed. Jazzy latin madness. What makes the recording special is the spoken word welcome from Esquivel. The original World’s Most Interesting Man.

Loreena McKennitt-God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman. An exotic version. No cowbells. But tabla.

