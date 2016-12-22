Holiday Getaway – News With Mary Dixon

ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

December 22, 2016 8:29 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Bulls, Governor Bruce Rauner, Holiday travel, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Obamacare, President Elect Donald Trump

It’s go time for holidays: today and tomorrow are expected to be the busiest days at the airports, while the US Postal Service expects this to be their busiest for package deliveries … Mayor Emanuel used private e-mail accounts to discuss city business. He released thousands of messages to settle a lawsuit brought by the Better Government Association … Anti-violence activists demonstrated outside the mayor’s house last night, while interfaith groups urged Governor Rauner to ease his opposition to welcoming Syrian refugees to Illinois … President-elect Trump says the Christmas market attack in Berlin has proven him right on his proposal to stop Muslims from entering the US … North Carolina lawmakers have failed to repeal their anti-LGBT bathroom law … Obamacare has hit record enrollment numbers for the coming year … The Bulls lost to the Wizards … It’ll be partly sunny and in the upper-30s today.

