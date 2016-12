Ugly Christmas sweaters are all the rage, but just how much would you spend on one?

Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz and his jeweler Avianne recently released what they claim is the “World’s most expensive ugly Christmas sweater” for $90,000.

The sweater contains 50 carats of diamonds and 250 grams of gold. No, it wasn’t mass produced. Instead, there’s only one available (size large) with proceeds from the sweater going to charity.

You can see the sweater for yourself here.

