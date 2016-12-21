Three Chicago Neighborhoods Rank Among Highest Binge Drinking Areas In Nation

What do Lakeview, Wicker Park/Bucktown, and the South Loop have in common? They are the neighborhoods with the highest rates of binge drinking in the country.

According to new data released by the CDC, 31% of residents in these areas engage in binge drinking behavior.

“The purpose of the 500 Cities project is to provide city- and census tract-level small area estimates for chronic disease risk factors, health outcomes, and clinical preventive service use for the largest 500 cities in the United States,” according to the CDC. “These small area estimates allow cities and local health departments to better understand the burden and geographic distribution of health-related variables in their jurisdictions, and help them plan public health interventions.”

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines binge drinking as a pattern of drinking that brings a person’s blood alcohol concentration to 0.08 grams percent or above. It commonly occurs with five or more drinks with men and four or more drinks with women in a two hour time span.

While Lakeview, Wicker Park, Bucktown and the South Loop residents like to drink, they don’t smoke much. Data revealed smoking is highest on West and South Sides.

Look at the CDC maps here to see how your neighborhood stacks up.

