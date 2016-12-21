‘Portlandia’ Returns for 2017 with More Special Guests

ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

December 21, 2016 12:13 PM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: Carrie Brownstein, Fred Armisen, ifc, Portlandia

One of the many things that we love about Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s brilliant show is the artist cameos. In past seasons we’ve seen Glenn Danzig, Aimee Mann, Jello Biafra, Annie Clark, Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse (as seen above), and Wayne Coyne, to name a few, and IFC has just shared a list of people to look for in the upcoming season. SNL’s Vanessa Bayer and Rachel Dratch, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers, Run The Jewels, The B-52’s, and Andy Richter are some of the names you can look forward to seeing in the coming months as Fred and Carrie lovingly poke fun at the people and culture of their beloved Portland. The new season begins January 5 on IFC.

More from Jason Thomas
