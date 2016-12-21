Join The Christmas Club with Johnny and Andy!

Christmas comes but once a year, but for some, the search for it’s musical meaning can be a 12 month genre hopping and time tripping quest.

Self- described Christmatologists, Johnny Soss and Andy Cirzan have devoted years scouring remote record store bins in pursuit of lost and forgotten Christmas songs.

Everyone knows Silent Night and Jingle Bells, but only Joanie Sommers knows The Peppermint Engineer and nobody knows Santa Is My Cousin.

This Thursday Night at 9p, XRT brings back our annual dive into Christmas lost and found on The Christmas Club with Johnny and Andy.

The show will hit all genres from jazz to country to gypsy to reggae, as well as the uncategorizable.

All it takes to join The Christmas Club is to listen. You may apply for lifetime membership.