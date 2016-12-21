CTA Workers Protesting – News With Mary Dixon

CTA workers are planning to protest today in favor of a new contract, but they’re saying it won’t disrupt service … Illinois lost more residents last year than any other state … Roughly 30 people have died in a chain-reaction blast in a Mexico City fireworks market … The Islamic State is claiming responsibility for the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin … President Obama is moving to ban offshore oil and gas drilling in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans … Chicago’s lakefront paths will get a makeover to separate runners and bikers. The Sun Times reports local billionaire Ken Griffin is donating 12-million bucks for the project … The Blackhawks lost to Ottawa and Marian Hossa got hurt … It’ll be cloudy and breezy on this first day of winter with high temperatures in the mid-30s.