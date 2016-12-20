ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Who Got Snubbed This Year

December 20, 2016 1:10 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

While Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be taking home the honors as the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, plenty of big name bands didn’t make it in this year.

Only 6 artists get voted into the Hall of Fame, making it an even tougher decision. Take a look below at the band’s that were left off the list of inductees this year.

Bad Brains
Chaka Khan
Chic
Depeche Mode
J. Geils Band
Jane’s Addiction
Janet Jackson
Joe Tex
Kraftwerk
MC5
Steppenwolf
The Cars
The Zombies

