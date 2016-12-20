Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Who Got Snubbed This Year

While Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes and Joan Baez will be taking home the honors as the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, plenty of big name bands didn’t make it in this year.

Only 6 artists get voted into the Hall of Fame, making it an even tougher decision. Take a look below at the band’s that were left off the list of inductees this year.

Bad Brains

Chaka Khan

Chic

Depeche Mode

J. Geils Band

Jane’s Addiction

Janet Jackson

Joe Tex

Kraftwerk

MC5

Steppenwolf

The Cars

The Zombies

