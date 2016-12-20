Need To Know Who Did All Those Great Christmas Songs On Blues Breakers Last Night?

Last night we had our annual Christmas Blues Breakers special. I sure liked all of the songs (OK, no surprise there) and maybe you did, too. Here’s what we played by who.
BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE – RAY CHARLES AND BETTY CARTER
BILLY HOLIDAY – I’VE GOT MY LOVE TO KEEP ME WARM
ROOMFUL OF BLUES – I TOLD SANTA CLAUS
SHEMEKIA COPELAND – STAY A LITTLE LONGER SANTA
MERRY CHRISTMAS, BABY – ETTA JAMES
BILLY BOY ARNOLD – CHRISTMAS TIME
BUDDY GUY – HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
B.B. KING – CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION
KOKO TAYLOR – MERRY, MERRY CHRISTMAS
BIG JACK JOHNSON – JINGLE BELL BOOGIE
DETROIT JUNIOR – CHRISTMAS DAY
EDDIE C. CAMPBELL – SANTA’S MESSIN’ WITH THE KID
