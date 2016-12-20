Need To Know Who Did All Those Great Christmas Songs On Blues Breakers Last Night?

Last night we had our annual Christmas Blues Breakers special. I sure liked all of the songs (OK, no surprise there) and maybe you did, too. Here’s what we played by who.

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers

Christmas Blues

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers airs every Monday from 9p-10p on

WXRT, Chicago’s Finest Rock

BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE – RAY CHARLES AND BETTY CARTER

BILLY HOLIDAY – I’VE GOT MY LOVE TO KEEP ME WARM

ROOMFUL OF BLUES – I TOLD SANTA CLAUS

SHEMEKIA COPELAND – STAY A LITTLE LONGER SANTA

MERRY CHRISTMAS, BABY – ETTA JAMES

BILLY BOY ARNOLD – CHRISTMAS TIME

BUDDY GUY – HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

B.B. KING – CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

KOKO TAYLOR – MERRY, MERRY CHRISTMAS

BIG JACK JOHNSON – JINGLE BELL BOOGIE

DETROIT JUNIOR – CHRISTMAS DAY

EDDIE C. CAMPBELL – SANTA’S MESSIN’ WITH THE KID

Join us on Monday, December 26 when our Artist of the Week will be Bo Diddley.