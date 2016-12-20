Bill Murray Is Opening A Golf-Themed Restaurant in Rosemont

Chicago boy Bill Murray announced that he’s opening a restaurant in Chicago… well, Rosemont to be exact.

The golf-themed sports bar will be run by Bill Murray and his brothers.

Murray was originally interested in a location at Rosemont’s MB Financial Park Entertainment District but settled for the Crowne Plaza hotel at River Road and Balmoral Avenue, right by the Rosemont Theatre box office.

This would be the brothers’ second restaurant – the first Murray Bros. Caddyshack opened in Florida in 2001 and was named after Murray’s 80s golf comedy Caddyshack.

A second restaurant is also being opened in an undisclosed location in Rosemont.

Hamburger joint BrgerBelly will be moving from its previous location in Gladstone Park.

No opening date has been announced.

