Best Places To See Cover Bands In The Chicagoland Area

Cover bands are a great way to experience the well-known songs without having to pay the high ticket prices. Some of the best cover bands can perform the songs as well or at times ever better than the original artist performed the songs. There are numerous venues in the area which host outstanding cover bands.

Here are the 5 best places to see cover bands in Chicago.

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road

Island Lake, IL 60042

(847) 526-7174

http://www.sideouts.com

Sideouts Sports Tavern offers an intimate setting. It is easy to get close to the stage and performers. Musicians will typically start playing at about 9:00 p.m. on Friday evening and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evenings, be sure to check out the website for start times as they can vary. A variety of cover bands perform at Sideouts and the genre varies, so there is music for all listening types. One of Chicago’s most popular cover band, Sixteen Candles can be found playing at Sideouts. Sideouts even offers a free shuttle service on Friday and Saturday nights to pick up patrons from their home and drop them back off, the driving range is limited so be sure to check out the website for specifics.

Durty Nellie’s

180 N. Smith St.

Palatine, IL 60067

(847) 358-9150

http://www.durtynellies.com

Durty Nellies is one of the best venues to see cover bands in Chicago. It offers a raised stage which makes seeing the performers easy and there is also plenty of room for standing and moving about. Boy Band Review is a fun and exciting cover band to see at Durty Nellies and just as the group’s name implies, they cover many of the songs from the well-known Boy Bands such as Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and much more. Durty Nellies does have a parking lot which is typically filled on the weekends but there is a large public parking garage right behind Durty Nellie’s which makes parking a breeze.

H.O.M.E Bar

1227 Rand Road

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

(847) 577-4663

http://www.homebarchicago.com

H.O.M.E Bar is a very large venue with multiple rooms and a large room for musicians with an elevated stage. The stage room can accommodate more than 1200 people and is a fun place to see cover bands. The sound system at H.O.M.E Bar is outstanding and the music can be felt throughout the body when standing any where in the stage room. Some of the best cover bands play at H.O.M.E Bar; the popular Chicago cover band 7th Heaven can be found playing at H.O.M.E Bar, check out the calendar of events on the websites to see the upcoming bands.

Austins Saloon and Eatery

481 Peterson Road

Libertyville, IL 60048

(847) 549-1972

http://www.austinsaloon.com

The Fuel Room inside Austins Saloon and Eatery is the place where the best cover bands can be found. This excellent concert venue offers excellent sounds quality and easy viewing of the performers. The steak dinners and craft beer selection are second to none, be sure to plan on eating and drinking before the show. Beautiful private areas can also be rented in the Fuel Room. Tickets do need to be purchased for the performances, the Fuel Room link offers tickets online.

EvenFlow Music And Spirits

302 West State St.

Geneva, IL 60134

(331) 248-0269

http://www.evenflowmusic.com

EvenFlow Music and Spirits is an intimate restaurant and music venue. Live Music is presented every Friday and Saturday evening starting at 9 p.m. Fire The Canon! is a great rock band which covers music from Green Day, Survivor, Beatles and much more. The restaurant and listening area can get very busy on the weekends, be sure to arrive ahead of time to get a table. A private loft is also available for rent and makes watching the musicians a special treat.

