Deep Digs at Dawn Playlist [Saturday, October 1st]

October 1, 2016 8:00 AM By Emma Mac
Listen up early birds, there’s a new early morning show on XRT! Saturday mornings from 6:30 – 8 tune in for some deeper cuts from the XRT artists you love. Join Emma Mac as she plays from XRT’s incredible library, including unique covers, “Live from the Archives” recordings, and songs that just don’t get enough love, both old and new.

Here is this morning’s playlist:

“Pale Blue Eyes” – The Velvet Underground
“Best To You” – Blood Orange
“We Are Going To Be Friends” – Jack Johnson
(break)
“You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” – Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
“Eyes” – Rogue Wave
“Airwaves” – Ray Lamontagne
“Red Moon” – Whitney
(7 am)
“Touch Of Grey” – The War On Drugs
“The Roundabout” – Ryley Walker
“Cherry Wine” – Hozier
(break)
“Gideon” – My Morning Jacket
“Chicago (demo)” – Sufjan Stevens
“World Ender” – Lord Huron
“Heartbeat Smile” – Alejandro Escovedo
“In My Mind (Summertime) – Jr. Jr.
“Gimme Shelter” – Patti Smith
(break)
“Certainty” – Temples
“The Letter” – Joe Cocker
“Heartbeat” – The Kopecky Family Band
“Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever” – The Four Tops

One Comment

One Comment

  1. Denise Martin says:
    October 2, 2016 at 7:44 am

    Emma, I thoroughly enjoyed your show yesterday. I thank you, and Itunes thanks you😉

    I ended up purchasing 3 songs & being introduced to a new artist. Your show reminded me of when I fell in love w/XRT back in the lat 70’s.

    Reply

