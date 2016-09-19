ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

The 10 Worst Towns In Illinois

September 19, 2016 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Illinois

Ever feel like your neighboring town is the worst? Well, if you live in the vicinity of these areas you have some back up!

A company called RoadSnacks put out an analysis on the best and worst towns in Illinois. The good news? The 10 best towns are all Chicago suburbs.

Among the factors used to determine the rankings of nearly 350 municipalities: Crime, unemployment, weather, median income, housing vacancies and education quality (measured per-pupil spending).

Benton took home the title as “Illinois’ Worst Town.” Located off Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Benton residents had a 1 in 40 chance of having something stolen from them last year, a 9.4% unemployment rate, and a total of 17% of families below the poverty line,

The Worst Towns In Illinois

Benton
Danville
East St. Louis
Hoopeston
Kankakee
Litchfield
West Frankfort
Alton
Salem
Decatur

The Best Towns In Illinois

Wilmette
Buffalo Grove
Highland Park
Deerfield
Hinsdale
Elmhurst
Clarendon Hills
Northbrook
Park Ridge
Winfield

Head on over to CBS Chicago to find the full report and findings.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kristin says:
    September 20, 2016 at 11:24 am

    I haven’t been to most of these towns but I have been to Alton. It’s actually a really sweet little town and surrounded by some really beautiful country, and right on the river. I don’t think it should be on this list or perhaps the criteria should be changed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live