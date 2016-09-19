The 10 Worst Towns In Illinois

Ever feel like your neighboring town is the worst? Well, if you live in the vicinity of these areas you have some back up!

A company called RoadSnacks put out an analysis on the best and worst towns in Illinois. The good news? The 10 best towns are all Chicago suburbs.

Among the factors used to determine the rankings of nearly 350 municipalities: Crime, unemployment, weather, median income, housing vacancies and education quality (measured per-pupil spending).

Benton took home the title as “Illinois’ Worst Town.” Located off Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Benton residents had a 1 in 40 chance of having something stolen from them last year, a 9.4% unemployment rate, and a total of 17% of families below the poverty line,

The Worst Towns In Illinois

Benton

Danville

East St. Louis

Hoopeston

Kankakee

Litchfield

West Frankfort

Alton

Salem

Decatur

The Best Towns In Illinois

Wilmette

Buffalo Grove

Highland Park

Deerfield

Hinsdale

Elmhurst

Clarendon Hills

Northbrook

Park Ridge

Winfield

Head on over to CBS Chicago to find the full report and findings.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram