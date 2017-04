Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “American Girl” helped launch the band into the rock ‘n’ roll stratosphere. But one iconic lyric may have been misinterpreted after all these years.

Today’s Rock & Roll Reality Check looks at the true story behind some of the lyrics in Tom Petty’s “American Girl”.

Tune in to XRT’s Friday Feature this week where we’ll be featuring the music of Tom Petty all day long on XRT!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram