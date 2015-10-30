5 Last Minute Halloween Costumes That Don’t Suck

It’s easy to throw on a flannel and some torn jeans and call yourself Kurt Cobain, but come on, you can do better than that. Here are 5 last minute Halloween costumes that require minimal effort, but totally rock.

1.) Prince (Bonus points if you serve pancakes to your guests)

Do you really need an explanation? Just look at this picture! Head on down to a thrift shop and pick out a vibrant outfit. Be sure to speak in a metaphysical manner the whole night.

2.) Jack In A Box

Get a cardboard box, paint it, make a place for your phone or a small speaker to play “Pop Goes The Weasel” on the inside of the box, put a handle on the side, and get a name tag and write Jack on it.

It’s perfect around kids, well most of the time.

3.) Devo

All you really need is a suit, or a hazmat outfit, and a plastic bucket to place on top of your head, and BAM! You’re in Devo.

4. Facebook Commentator

This one doesn’t require any particular outfit, but requires a couple of tools to get the job done. Be sure to bring a pad of post it notes and a pen with you. Instead of engaging in conversation with people, simply slap a post it note on them that expresses your feelings. In the true spirit of Facebook, try sticking with phrases such as “Like”, “No”, “Yassss”, “OMG”, “Why would you post this?”, or “stick to ____”.

Bonus points if you’re really good at drawing because that way you can make handmade memes to pass out to people.

5.) A Snarky Fire Gone Out Of Control

Your ability to tell jokes on this is essential. Dress in all orange and go around the party giving guests burns all night. Keep in mind not to literally burn them, as that will likely result in a lawsuit, on top of being mean. But you’ll need to up your snark and sarcasm game all night long. Be prepared to be doused in water at a certain point if you get too out of control.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram