5 Essential Chris Cornell Songs

October 6, 2015 10:27 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Audioslave, Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

With the sad news of Chris Cornell’s passing, let’s take a look at 5 essential songs from the legendary musician.

“Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart”

The first single off his latest solo record Higher Truth landed Cornell on the top 5 of Billboard’s rock chart and was his first entry on the chart since 2007.

“Black Hole Sun”

The Soundgarden classic, not much else needs to be said.

“Doesn’t Remind Me”

From Audioslave’s second record Out Of Exile, “Doesn’t Remind Me” showcases Cornell’s remarkable lyrical ability transitioning from soft-spoken melodies to booming choruses.

“You Know My Name”

Cornell penned this song as the theme for the the 2006 James Bond movie Casino Royale. Cornell was offered the opportunity to pen the song after Sony’s desire to give Bond a dramatic new change.

“Can’t Change Me”

Off his first solo record Euphoria Morning, “Can’t Change Me” was Cornell’s first single from his solo material.

